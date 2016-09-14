Jardim: Arsenal win helped us past Spurs

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim used his side's victory over Arsenal two seasons ago to inspire them to their 2-1 success against Tottenham in the Champions League.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Thomas Lemar at Wembley inspired Monaco to victory on Wednesday.

Toby Alderweireld pulled a goal back for Spurs on the stroke of half-time, but they suffered defeat in the Group E clash.

Monaco also claimed a win in London in February 2015, beating Arsenal 3-1 on their way to a round-of-16 success.

Jardim revealed he used that to help his team to their latest victory as they moved top of their group.

"We wanted to stop the transitions of our opponents, who are very strong in this area," he said.

"Mentally, we prepared ourselves by thinking about our victory at Arsenal [in 2014-15]."

The win was Monaco's sixth straight in all competitions, ahead of facing Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.