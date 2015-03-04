Jardim backs busy Monaco to beat PSG
Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has backed his players to deal with their busy schedule, which begins with a clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France.
The Ligue 1 outfit are preparing for three games in 10 days, followed by a UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Arsenal.
Jardim said he would be cautious with his team selection as they prepare for a trip to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
"If the team have the ambition, they do not need more preparation to play three games in a week. It's one more game," he said.
"We will choose the squad carefully. We still do not have any more players than during our last game with PSG.
"We will put out a line-up in order to be able to play all our games in the best condition possible. The same line-up cannot play four or five games in a row.
"There's too much risk of players picking up injuries. Other problems can also occur."
Jardim rejected suggestions the winners of the clash were already in the final, labelling semi-finalist Saint-Etienne a "great team".
