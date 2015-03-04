Jardim backs busy Monaco to beat PSG

The Ligue 1 outfit are preparing for three games in 10 days, followed by a UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Arsenal.

Jardim said he would be cautious with his team selection as they prepare for a trip to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

"If the team have the ambition, they do not need more preparation to play three games in a week. It's one more game," he said.

"We will choose the squad carefully. We still do not have any more players than during our last game with PSG.

"We will put out a line-up in order to be able to play all our games in the best condition possible. The same line-up cannot play four or five games in a row.

"There's too much risk of players picking up injuries. Other problems can also occur."

Jardim rejected suggestions the winners of the clash were already in the final, labelling semi-finalist Saint-Etienne a "great team".