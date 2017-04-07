Jardim: In-demand Monaco star Mbappe must keep improving

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim has urged Kylian Mbappe to keep improving as the teenage sensation continues to attract interest in Europe.

Mbappe has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, reportedly including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United among others.

The 18-year-old forward's stock has continued to rise since making his debut for France, having scored 19 goals and amassed 11 assists in all competitions for Monaco this season.

Jardim has been impressed with how Mbappe has dealt with all the acclaim and media coverage during the campaign.

"We worked on it [the impact of the media with Mbappe] because Kylian started to play with us four, five months ago, and we're still supporting him, because he's still an 18-year-old kid," Jardim said.

"But he's quite mature, I've watched him talk to the media. He's very calm, he understands very well what he needs to do.

"He needs to keep improving and keep his high level."

Mbappe and Ligue 1 leaders Monaco - three points clear of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain - are away to Angers on Saturday.