Jarvis keen to bounce back from injury woe

The 28-year-old winger picked up a thigh problem in pre-season and has missed West Ham's opening three Premier League fixtures with Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Southampton as well as the League Cup encounter with Sheffield United.

Jarvis expressed his disappointment at the timing of the setback, but is eager to return after the international break, with Sam Allardyce's men set to face tough matches against Hull City, Liverpool and Manchester United before the end of September.

"I was very frustrated to pick up the injury, so yeah I really want to get back, work hard and try and get back in the team," he told the club's official website.

"I'm gutted I'm injured, I can't believe it. I did all pre-season and then missed all the games. I'm really looking forward to getting back. So if he [Sam Allardyce] is pleased I'm on the way back, I'm delighted.

"You always relish the big games. They are the games you want to play in, to play against some of the best players in the world. So, I'm really looking forward to the big games. I'll hopefully be back, fit and playing."

West Ham were one of the busiest Premier League clubs during the transfer window, luring no fewer than nine new players to Upton Park.

And Jarvis is thrilled with the arrivals, adding: "We've brought in a lot of quality to the squad. Nine signings, that's a lot and they've all integrated really well so far and we are all really looking forward to the season.

"It [competition for places] is always a good thing. When a player comes in to your position it makes you work harder, it makes the team stronger."