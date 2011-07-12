Jarvis reportedly on Villarreal radar

Jarvis, whose early-season form saw him monitored by a number of clubs believed to include Liverpool, earned an international call-up in March and made his debut for England in the 1-1 draw against Ghana.

However, his form dipped severely after his international bow, which saw the 25-year-old dropped from the Wolves starting XI.

Rumours began to circulate that manager Mick McCarthy was willing to listen to offers for the former Gillingham man.

Villarreal are the latest club to be linked with a move for Jarvis, with the La Liga side thought to have been studying DVDs of the players’ performances in a Wolves shirt.

“We are working on some possible players and none of them are Spanish,” a club source said.

The Yellow Submarines recently confirmed the signing of Cristian Zapata from Udinese, while in-demand Giuseppe Rossi is expected to depart for Juventus.