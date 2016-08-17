Jedinak seals Villa switch

Australia captain Mile Jedinak has joined Aston Villa from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old signed for Palace on a free transfer in July 2011 and went on to make 179 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and captaining them from 2012 until the end of last season.

Jedinak has agreed a three-year contract at Villa Park, where boss Roberto Di Matteo is attempting to mastermind an instant return to the Premier League.

Palace boss Alan Pardew told his club's official website: "Mile has been an influential figure at Palace since joining five years ago. He has been a super player and instrumental in our progress as a club.

"We thank him for his commitment in a Palace shirt and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter at Aston Villa."

