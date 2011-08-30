Jelen joins Lille from Auxerre
By app
PARIS - Poland striker Ireneusz Jelen has joined Lille on a one-year deal from Ligue 1 rivals AJ Auxerre, the French champions said on Tuesday.
"I'm very happy to join Lille. Having faced them with Auxerre, I know that they are tough to play and that they have a lot of qualities," Jelen was quoted as saying on Lille's website.
The 30-year-old Jelen, who made his debut for Poland in 2003, scored 48 goals in 150 Ligue 1 appearances for Auxerre over five seasons.
