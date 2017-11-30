Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas

Paco Jemez has declined an offer to succeed the sacked Pako Ayestaran as Las Palmas coach in order to spend time with his family, but he does hope to join the club one day.

Las Palmas dismissed Ayestaran on Wednesday in the wake of the 3-2 home defeat by Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey, despite the club progressing to the last 16 with a 6-4 aggregate triumph.

Ayestaran only took over September 27, but his tenure was a poor one, as the club suffered seven defeats in nine matches across all competitions with the 54-year-old at the helm.

Jemez, who left Mexican club Cruz Azul on Monday after not renewing his contract, had been linked with succeeding Ayestaran ever since stepping down from his previous role.

Speaking to Las Palmas' official radio station, Jemez said: "I'd like to thank Las Palmas and Miguel Angel Ramirez [club president] for all the efforts to get me to go to Las Palmas, but right now is not the time.

"I cannot leave my family alone, but sooner or later I will end up at Las Palmas

"My decision is to stop for a little while and not accept offers immediately. Give me until after Christmas. It's a personal matter, not a sporting one.

"Miguel Angel Ramirez has done everything in his power to get me. That isn't possible for now, but I hope that soon the possibility will arise."