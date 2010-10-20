Jenas flirted with idea of Inter Milan move

The 27-year old was a target for the Serie A side - then managed by Jose Mourinho - last season, but he decided to turn down the offer in order to fight for a first team place at White Hart Lane.

And although he admits he flirted with the idea of a move to Italy, Jenas has assured Spurs fans that - despite still wondering 'what if' - he is content with his current situation in North London.

"I am very happy in the Premier League and I like being in London, but Italy had not come into my mind until Mourinho started talking," Jenas told the London Evening Standard.

"The Jose Mourinho factor was there and a lot of players would love to play for him. At that time I am not going to say it didn't interest me. It was something that would turn any footballer's head because you want to play in Europe and Inter went on to win the Champions League."

The former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest midfielder has won 21 caps for England, and hopes that he can figure in Fabio Capello’s plans in the near future.

"I feel that I am back in the groove and I am playing Champions League football so I would like to think that I am on Capello's mind.” Jenas said.

"The next competitive game is not until next March but there are a couple of friendlies before then so it would be great to get back into the squad but playing well and consistently for Spurs comes first."

By Elliott Binks