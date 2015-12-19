Jenkins denies Shelvey bust-up

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has dismissed reports of a spat with Jonjo Shelvey and insists the midfielder has a future at the Liberty Stadium.

Media speculation suggested the England international will be made available for transfer in January following a bust-up with Jenkins.

Shelvey was reportedly singled out for criticism by Jenkins when he addressed Swansea's alarming slide down the Premier League table that led to Garry Monk's sacking last week.

However, Jenkins insists Shelvey is working hard to help Swansea improve on a run of just one win in 12 league outings.

"In reference to the story about Jonjo Shelvey, nothing could be further from the truth," Jenkins told the South Wales Evening Post.

"Since the change [of manager] was made, Jonjo has been totally committed to our football club, as he always has been.

"He is fully on board with us and with everything we are trying to do get things back on track. He is fully aware of our situation, and he is working with the current staff until we find the right person to come in and take over.

"He is committed to turning things around - to making sure we finish 2015 on a positive note and that we carry on like that in the second half of the season.

"I don't know where these stories come from. It's very disappointing that they come out and are spread around."