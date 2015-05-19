Jenkins expects quick Monk resolution

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins expects a speedy resolution to the contract talks with manager Garry Monk.

The Welsh club have enjoyed a superb first full season under Monk, who has guided Swansea to a record Premier League points total.

Monk's men are also on course to finish eighth, which would represent a highest Premier League finish for Swansea.

Last week Monk confirmed he was in talks over a new deal with the club.

And Jenkins said: "He has to be the best [Swansea manager]; he's finished with the top number of points and finished eighth in the Premier League. You can't argue this year, I can't say anything different.

"Garry has grown and developed as a person, as a manager and learnt a lot in this period, and I feel he's finished the season in a real strong, positive way himself.

"First and foremost it's [the new deal] about reward to show Garry what we think of him, and he's there leading us to make sure we remain in the Premier League year on year.

"I think we'll find a solution very quickly. We've got a good relationship with Garry and we'll find some way of working things out that he is rewarded in the right way.

"While we like protection, I think the ultimate thing with us is whoever the manager is has to want to stay and work with our football club.

"If they don't they'll move on, whether it's the manager or players, once I see they don't want to be at our football club they won't be here long. That will always be in our nature."