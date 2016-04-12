Jenkins non-committal over Guidolin future

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins offered few assurances over coach Francesco Guidolin's future when questioned on the matter on Tuesday.

Guidolin, who was appointed on an initial short-term deal in January, has guided Swansea to almost certain Premier League safety, with Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea lifting the Welsh club to the fabled 40-point mark.

But the Italian's future in south Wales is far from secure, with rumours that Brendan Rodgers, who guided Swansea to promotion from the Championship in 2011, could be set for a return.

The club are in advanced talks with American investors over a potential takeover, but Jenkins insists a possible change of ownership is unlikely to impact on any decision over Guidolin's position.

"Over the next couple of weeks we are going to sit down and discuss Francesco's thoughts," Jenkins told the South Wales Evening Post.

"We will discuss his views on the team and the club and on the situation going forward.

"All the options are there — that has not changed from day one. The possibilities are all there.

"We will see where he sees things, the plans for next season and the club, and we will discuss everyone's views.

"Results have improved from December onwards, and we can't say anything other than we are all delighted with how things have worked out.

"Let's hope now that we can finish these last five games in a positive way."