Jenkinson: Chelsea win will boost away form

Arsene Wenger's side romped to a 5-3 victory at Chelsea last month, dampening talk of a 'crisis' at the North London club. And Jenkinson - who arrived from Charlton in the summer - believes it could be the catalyst for improved performances on their travels in future.

"The Chelsea win was a big pick-up for us," Jenkinson told Arsenal's official website.

"It was nice because we know what we are capable of and I think that result showed everyone else what we are capable of. Not many teams have gone to Stamford Bridge and scored five goals and after that win I think our away form will go from strength to strength."

Arsenal will be back on the road this coming weekend, making the trip to Norwich City on Saturday, with the Canaries having made an impressive start to the season since their return to the Premier League.

"Norwich are doing well and from what I've seen their home form has been good as well," the defender said. "They are obviously a good side so no one will be going there thinking it will be anything other than a difficult game.

“We've got to make sure we are fully focused because it's going to be a battle. We won't be taking anything for granted but hopefully we can go there and get a good result."

Arsenal went into the current international break on a run of four straight league victories, most recently a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Jenkinson has underlined the importance of the confidence gained by the team's current form.

"Everyone went away with a positive mindset compared to when you draw or lose. I think it was vital we got that, now everyone is feeling positive. Hopefully everyone will come back without any injuries and we'll be ready to crack on against Norwich."