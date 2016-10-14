Jenkinson returns from nine-month lay-off

Carl Jenkinson moved a step closer to his Arsenal return on Friday after completing just over an hour for the club's Under-23s against Southampton.

Jenkinson has been on the sidelines since January after sustaining a serious knee injury against Manchester City while on loan with West Ham.

The full-back underwent surgery on his cruciate ligament in February and has been building up to a return to action in recent weeks.

Arsene Wenger had earlier praised the 24-year-old's attitude.

"It has been very tough for him because he had the knee and after, the shoulders," said the Frenchman. "You think it's endless at that age, you need to be patient.

"He has been patient, resilient and he has a fantastic mentality – he has worked very hard to come back.

"I think he has done extremely well."