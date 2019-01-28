Jens Lehmann set to become assistant manager at Bundesliga club – report

German outlet Bild has reported that the 49-year-old will sign a contract until June 2020 in his first role since leaving the Gunners, following Unai Emery’s arrival last summer.

Lehmann will assist Augsburg boss Manuel Baum in his attempts to secure survival, with his new side currently sitting one point above Stuttgart in the relegation play-off spot.

The former Germany international, who won the Premier League and FA Cup as an Arsenal player during a five-year spell at the club between 2003 and 2008, was part of the coaching staff at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger last season and has been working as a television pundit since his departure.