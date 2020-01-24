Jeremie Frimpong misses out for Celtic against Ross County

Jeremie Frimpong will be absent for Celtic when they host Ross County on Saturday as he continues to recover from Alan Powers’ tackle against Kilmarnock in midweek.

The youngster has been sent for a scan after being stretchered off at Rugby Park but boss Neil Lennon is hopeful he will be back in action soon.

Ryan Christie serves the third leg of his three-game ban against the Staggies while, Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and Nir Bitton (knock) are also out. James Forrest is back training after sitting out Wednesday’s win at Killie.

Ross County will have defender Liam Fontaine available again following suspension.

But Ewan Henderson has played his last game on loan for the Staggies after being recalled by the Hoops.

Oli Shaw has arrived from Hibernian to replace Brian Graham – who has joined Partick Thistle – while Ross Draper (knee), Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Tom Grivosti (foot) are still on the casualty list.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Arzani, Rogic, Ntcham, Johnston, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Klimala, Griffiths, Gordon.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Donaldson, Morris, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Tillson, Reid, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Gardyne, Shaw, Laidlaw.