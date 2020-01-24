Jesus Vallejo ends Wolves loan to join Granada

Defender Jesus Vallejo has brought an early end to his loan spell at Wolves and will see out the rest of the campaign with Granada.

The 23-year-old centre-half moved to Molineux from Real Madrid last July on a season-long loan but managed just two Premier League appearances and a handful of cup matches.

A statement on Wolves’ website read: “Jesus Vallejo has joined La Liga side Granada CF on a sub-loan until the end of the season.

“The Spaniard spent the first half of the campaign at Molineux, on loan from Real Madrid, making seven appearances in all competitions.

“However, after just two Premier League run-outs, most recently against Southampton in October, Vallejo returns to Spain, where he’ll see out the remainder of his season-long loan.

“Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Jesus the best of luck in the future.”