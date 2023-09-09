Jill Scott: I'm a Jordan Henderson fan, but I wouldn't be welcome to watch him in Saudi Arabia

Former England midfielder Jill Scott has lamented Jordan Henderson's decision to move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson has been heavily criticised after swapping Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League, having previously been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Scott, who is gay, spoke about Henderson during her role as pundit for Channel 4 in their coverage of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday evening.

"In terms of the morals and values, I'm a really big jordan Henderson fan," she said. "He's a Sunderland lad and really hard-working.

"But for me, the fact that I couldn't go and watch him represent his team, that doesn't sit well with me.

"Football for me is for everyone and the fact that I don't feel like I would be welcome [to watch him play], that's a very sad situation."

Henderson, who had pledged his support to the LGBTQ+ community by wearing rainbow laces and a rainbow captain's armband, spoke last week about the criticism he has received.

"I think having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing," he told The Athletic.

"Not once have they said: 'You can do this, you can’t do this'. And I think it can only be a positive thing to try to open up like around Qatar. In the end, around Qatar, having a World Cup there shined a light on certain issues where I think in the end, I might be wrong, but they changed some rules and regulations to be able to host the World Cup and I think that’s positive.

"That's the way you try to create positive change. And I'm not saying that I can do that. I’m one person."

