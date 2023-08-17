In the mag: Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘September Issue 356’.

Remember September 2002? Atomic Kitten topped the UK singles chart with The Tide Is High (Get the Feeling), Coldplay had just released their second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, while Matt Damon was making his first outing as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Identity.

In the Premier League, Manchester United were beaten 1-0 in successive games by Bolton and Leeds, before going on to win the title. In the second tier, a 24-year-old Eddie Howe was starting his long recovery from a serious knee injury suffered while playing for Portsmouth.

September 2002 was also the last time that Newcastle United graced the Champions League group stage – 21 years later, under the management of Howe, they’re back.

How will they get on now they’ve returned to Europe’s top table? We take a look at the club’s rise, as they aim to show that last season wasn’t a fluke and they’re here to stay.

Elsewhere, we profile the new names coming into the Premier League this season, head over to Pohnpei to find out about Micronesia’s quest to join FIFA, and visit Madrid for an exclusive chat with Gerard Pique about his new, dynamic form of football – the King's League.

Sandro Tonali Solves Newcastle Biggest Problem

Newcastle United - the inside story

FourFourTwo issue 356: Newcastle United - the inside story (Image credit: Future)

Almost two years since their controversial takeover, Newcastle United are going where no Magpie’s flown for 20 years: the Champions League. Ahead of the curve their new owners plotted, they feel they have a man, a plan and the fans to sustain it – plus a sovereign wealth fund.

Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell spoke to Federico Fernandez, former physio Derek Wright, plus former player turned training ground guru Robbie Elliot among others, telling the story of the club's remarkable journey from bottom of the Prem to the UCL group stages.

Adam Clery, meanwhile, takes a look at the Saudi Arabia impact on Newcastle, the Premier League and world football as a whole.

Premier League new boys

FourFourTwo issue 356: Premier League new boys (Image credit: Future)

From Manchester United’s Danish bride Rasmus Hojlund to 'Little Pep' Josko Gvardiol linking up with Big Pep, a gaggle of eager-to-impress stars have arrived in the Premier League this summer. FFT gets the lowdown...

Ivan Rakitic answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 356: You Ask The Questions with Ivan Rakitic (Image credit: Future)

“England were surprised what we could do. All of their players were worth £70m, £100m, £150m – but they had to play against us”

Christian Gross, his Swiss-Croat switch, death threats, and dominating England. We flew to Spain to sit down with Ivan Rakitic and ask him YOUR questions.

Brighton's transfer secrets

FourFourTwo issue 356: Brighton's transfer secrets (Image credit: Future)

As they begin their first ever European campaign, having unearthed gem after gem in the transfer market, FFT speak to key figures inside the club to discover their secret – from algorithms to clandestine spreadsheets…

The Women's Champions League

FourFourTwo issue 356: The Women's Champions League (Image credit: Future)

From tooled-up French fans to chair-kicking misdemeanours and goal measuring, the Women’s Champions League has thrown up many an intriguing moment. FFT finds plenty more, ahead of a new campaign...

Play up Pohnpei

FourFourTwo issue 356: Play up Pohnpei (Image credit: Future)

Paul Watson chronicled his improbable exploits coaching a tiny Pacific island team in his cult 2012 book Up Pohnpei. More than 10 years on, with Micronesia still struggling for FIFA recognition, an unexpected email inspired him to return this summer, and document the trip for FFT...

Paul Merson exclusive interview

FourFourTwo issue 356: Paul Merson exclusive interview (Image credit: Future)

Drink, drug and gambling addictions threatened Paul Merson’s Arsenal career, but his bravura talent kept him at Highbury. The Gunners great recalls his turbulent life, that night at Anfield and why a former gaffer could never f**k off a Rolls-Royce...

50 years of the PFA

FourFourTwo issue 356: 50 years of the PFA (Image credit: Future)

On August 29, the Professional Footballers’ Association celebrates a half-century of giving out gongs for great individual seasons. Erling Haaland won’t receive the same sort of smooch that Les Ferdinand did, but he should follow in famous footsteps, from Elton John to Steve Ogrizovic

Gerard Pique and The Kings League

FourFourTwo issue 356: Gerard Pique and The Kings League (Image credit: Future)

A shedload of wacky ideal have made Gerard Pique's Kings and Queens Leagues a hit in Spain. FFT headed to finals day in Madrid to talk to the man himself and find out what the hell is going on.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 356: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Carlisle gaffer Paul Simpson spoke to us after his incredible promotion to League One with Carlisle. His career is one of ups and downs that have featured cancer, England U20 glory and a series of assistant manager roles. He's back in the hot seat for the foreseeable.

Lucy Clark is football's first openly transgender referee we spoke the 51-year-old who told us: "Don’t give something up solely because of how you think others will perceive it.”

Rich Pullen from Swindon Town podcast The Loathed Strangers talks us through the best and worst of life as a Robin.

Queens' Park, the oldest club in Scotland, are attempting to modernise but they're homeless and hurt after an incredible journey up the football pyramid that ended in Championship playoff heartache.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 356: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Each month we round up the best football kit, fashion, art, design, books and tech. Threatening your credit card this month is a Kilmarnock football shirt that will also give you a science lesson, a book that smells of football, the latest Prem football and, one of the rarest things you'll ever find in the modern game: black football boots.

Up Front

FourFourTwo issue 356: Up Front (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies...

We've unearthed two incredible shots from the world of football, and wrote quirky captions for each. Mikael Silvestre walks us through the four games that changed his life, our 18-question quiz has trivia on goalkeepers-turned-strikers, sword-wielding pirates and the Superclasico. DMA's frontman Tommy O'Dell talks to us about being pals with Duncan Ferguson, meanwhile in Germany, teams spent a summer’s weekend dragging each other through the mud and Fernando Morientes has been on Spain’s version of The Masked Singer.

From Miami, FFT columnist Jules Breach gives us a flavour of the Messi mania that has gripped Florida and MLS. Union SG defender Christian Burgess starred in Europe for the Belgian's last season – and almost won the league. We spoke to him.

In the Players' Lounge this month...

FourFourTwo issue 356: Players' Lounge (Image credit: Future)

As ever the bar is packed. There's Juan Pablo Angel, Trevor Steven, Nedum Onuoha and Gunner Halle all swapping tales this month. Pull up a chair and read Juan Pablo Angel's story about Doug Ellis shouting at him in hospital, Trevor Steven revealing he was next up on pens after Waddle at Italia 90, Nedum Onuoha on playing with Julio Cesar and Shaun Derry at QPR, while Gunner Halle's story about being choked by Ian Wright isn't to be missed.

Perfect XI: Claudio Pizarro

FourFourTwo issue 356: Perfect XI with Claudio Pizarro (Image credit: Future)

The Peruvian picks a side packed with Bayern Munich and Chelsea icons, struggles to separate two wing wonders and makes sure there’s space for one compatriot...

