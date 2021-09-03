Quiz! Can you name the last 50 England debutants?

Nine minutes on the clock, 50 answers to guess - can you name the highest-scoring active international men's players?

Gareth Southgate has handed dozens of players debuts since taking the reins as England gaffer in 2016. Somes, such as Dominic Calvert Lewin and Mason Mount, have become established regulars. While others, like Lewis Cooke and Callum Hudson-Odoi, will be praying to get another chance at some stage.

It is to the former group that Leeds United's Patrick Bamford hopes to belong. The Whites striker has received his first call up for England's clutch of World Cup qualifiers across this international break, following a stellar campaign for his club last season. Will he be given a chance to join the above list? Perhaps, perhaps not. For now, let's revisit those he'd love to count as peers.

