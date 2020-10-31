Jill Scott retains hunger for silverware as Man City target another FA Cup win

Manchester City’s Jill Scott has emphasised the desire she still has for trophies ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup final against her old club Everton.

Scott, 33, won the competition with the Toffees a decade ago during a seven-year spell at the club before moving to City ahead of the 2014 season.

She has subsequently lifted the cup twice more, in 2017 and 2019, the Continental Cup three times and won the Women’s Super League title.

Scott helped Everton beat Arsenal 3-2 in the 2010 final (Andrew Matthews/PA).

When asked if, given her CV, she was still as hungry as ever for silverware, the England midfielder told the PA news agency: “I think so – probably more so, because you know your opportunities are probably going to be more limited than, say, the younger players in the squad.

“I’ve had some great memories in the FA Cup. It’s 10 years since I first won it with Everton – if I were to lift it on Sunday, that would be fantastic, to say you’ve won that trophy 10 years apart.

“With their current run of form, it’s definitely going to be a hard task for us, but we’ll be so determined to bring that trophy back to City.”

Willie Kirk’s Everton, who defeated Chelsea and then Birmingham in the rescheduled quarter and semi-finals last month, are currently second in the WSL having made an unbeaten start, winning four of five games.

City, under new boss Gareth Taylor, are fifth with eight points.

“I don’t think it’s a case to panic,” Scott said.

“I think we’ve had some really good performances – the one against Arsenal (a 2-1 win in the semis) was probably the best I’ve ever seen us in the whole seven years I have been at the club. It’s getting that consistency now.

“We’ve just got to keep building, and I think us getting this trophy could really be the lift we need to then head into the rest of the season.”

Gareth Taylor’s City are currently fifth in the WSL (Nick Potts/PA).

The Wembley showdown comes after the friendly England were due to play against Germany in Wiesbaden on Tuesday was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus test for a member of the Lionesses’ backroom staff.

Scott, who could have made her 150th international appearance in the game, said: “I’ve been on 149 for a few months now, but if you want to achieve something that only one other person in England has ever achieved, then it’s never going to be easy – and it was the correct decision for us not to go out there.

“The game was never about me potentially getting my 150th, it was all about us going to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world and hopefully get a result. Hopefully there will be other opportunities.”

Scott (right) has made 149 appearances for England (John Walton/PA).

As well as playing, Scott has been doing coaching work with City’s development squad.

When asked about the Football Association’s new diversity code, which includes women’s clubs having to commit to having 50 per cent of female coaches, Scott said: “Obviously we want the (women’s game) to keep growing and I think that’s a very important aspect of it.

“There are so many women now that are qualified, A licence, and I think if you’re good enough to do the job, you should get the opportunities. I think we are starting to see that happen more now, which is brilliant.”