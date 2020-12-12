Jim McAlister on the scoresheet as managerless Morton beat Dunfermline

Goals from Jim McAlister and Craig McGuffie earned managerless Morton a 2-1 win at Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

The visitors took the lead in the 24th minute. A long throw from Lewis Strapp came out to McAlister on the edge of the box and he volleyed home.

Morton substitute Aidan Nesbitt saw his shot saved by Owain Fon Williams who then stopped the ball on the line with 20 minutes to go after an effort by Kalvin Orsi.

Dunfermline levelled with 16 minutes remaining as Declan McManus netted a penalty after Nesbitt had handled but four minutes later Morton reclaimed the lead when midfielder McGuffie followed up to score after Fon Williams had saved from Strapp and that was enough to wrap up the victory for Morton, whose former manager David Hopkin resigned on Thursday.