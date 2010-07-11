Jimmy Jump tries to grab World Cup trophy
By app
JOHANNESBURG - A man wearing an anti-racism T-shirt ran on to the pitch minutes before the start of the World Cup final on Sunday and came very close to grabbing the trophy exhibited on the pitch.
Wearing a red hat and a T-shirt that read "Jimmy Jump against racism" the man managed to slip through tight security and raced on to the pitch in front of close to 90,000 spectators at the Soccer City stadium.
Several security men and stewards managed to wrestle him to the ground as he was about to snatch the trophy, positioned on a stand just inside the touchline.
He was carried away by seven security men as the teams of Netherlands and Spain were about to walk on to the pitch for the national anthems and the start of the final.
Jimmy Jump is the nickname of a man who has run on to the pitch during several major soccer matches including the Euro 2004 final between Greece and Portugal.
