Jittery Lille held at home by Bordeaux

Top scorer Moussa Sow gave Lille the lead with a right-foot shot in the second half but Vujadin Savic soon hit back for 2009 champions Bordeaux with a close range header.

Nine-man Stades Rennes earlier lost 2-1 at home to FC Lorient, effectively ending their Ligue 1 title challenge while Nice won the relegation clash with south coast rivals Monaco.

Fourth-placed Rennes, eight points behind leaders Lille with seven games left, went ahead through midfielder Stephane Dalmat midway though the first half but had Samuel Souprayen sent off for two bookings after 39 minutes.

Seventh-placed Lorient took full advantage in the northwest derby and France striker Kevin Gameiro headed them level early in the second period before on-loan Arsenal man Francis Coquelin sealed the points with his first top-flight goal.

Jean-Armel Kana Biyik became the second Rennes player to be dismissed, receiving a second yellow card late in the game.

Nice climbed to 12th, four points clear of the relegation places, with a 3-2 win over Monaco who are 17th, one place above the danger zone.

Auxerre picked up a valuable late 1-0 win at Toulouse to move up to 14th while Caen fell into the relegation places after a 3-2 defeat at Sochaux.