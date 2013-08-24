J.League Wrap: Sanfrecce go top, Yokohama beaten

A 1-1 draw at Oita Trinita proved enough for Sanfrecce to move into first place, while Urawa Reds closed to within a point of the summit with a 2-0 win at Shimizu S-Pulse.

Yokohama's six-match run without a defeat in the league was ended by Antlers, who are unbeaten at the Kashima Soccer Stadium since October 2012.

Yuya Osako was on target twice for the hosts, who had trailed to Marquinhos' early opener.

Sanfrecce could not take full advantage, however, as a second-half Yasuhito Morishima strike cancelled out Tsukasa's Shiotani goal to ensure that the spoils were shared.

As the top two dropped points, Urawa Reds wrapped up a maximum haul within 28 minutes, Yosuke Kashigawi and Shinzo Koroki doing the damage for the visitors, who have won four of their last five in the league.

They now sit comfortably in third place, five points clear of Kashima in the race for the AFC Champions League.

Mid-table Tokyo were held to a goalless draw at struggling Jubilo Iwata, while Cerezo Osaka looked set to clinch the win against Nagoya Grampus through Yoichiro Kakitani’s 14th of the season after 87 minutes, only for Kisho Yano to equalise two minutes later.

There was also disappointment for Omiya Ardija, who lost 3-2 to Kashiwa Reysol, while Kawasaki Frontale and Shonan Bellmare were also edged out 2-1 by Albirex Niigata and Ventforet Kofu respectively.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there was more joy for Sagan Tosu, who managed to hold off Vegalta Sendai 1-0 to ease clear of relegation, Kota Mizunuma with the goal.