Joaquin: I won't celebrate if I score against Valencia

Joaquin said he will not celebrate if he scores against former club Valencia when Real Betis travel to the Mestalla on Saturday.

The former Spain international - back at boyhood club Betis - enjoyed five successful seasons as a Valencia player, having left Seville in 2006.

Joaquin, who swapped Fiorentina for Betis during the transfer window, will return to the Mestalla for the first time since April 2013. On that occasion he could not prevent Malaga from crashing to a 5-1 defeat.

The 34-year-old is relishing the opportunity to play in front of his former fans, so much so that he has vowed to respect the Valencia faithful.

"Going back to Valencia is always special. I was there for five years and, apart from the first year when things didn't go too well, enjoyed all of it," Joaquin told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"People have a lot of love for me, and my wife still travels to Valencia. I've still got a good relationship with my former team-mates and people at the club. I was there five years and I loved it.

"They were great years because of the affection I was shown. I'm very proud of my time at Valencia and I was really happy there.

"When I go back to play at Mestalla I'm going to come across people I love and I'm sure I'll relive some great moments. It will be special and it's something different because I's one of those grounds that spurs you on to play.

"If I score I'll never celebrate because it's a way of showing respect and affection for the club and fans."