Joaquin targets Europa League return after semi-final exit

Fiorentina winger Joaquin wants the club to focus its energies on returning to the UEFA Europa League through its Serie A position after a harrowing semi-final defeat to Sevilla.

A 2-0 reverse at home in Thursday's second leg capped a miserable tie for Vincenzo Montella's side, who crashed out 5-0 on aggregate to the impressive holders.

Quickfire goals from Carlos Bacca and Daniel Carrico midway through the first half effectively put the tie to bed, before Fiorentina's woe was compounded by Josip Ilicic blazing a penalty over the crossbar in the second period.

Fiorentina occupy fifth place in Serie A with three matches remaining, which would be good enough to secure a return to the Europa League next season.

"We had a wonderful campaign and are happy with our work," Joaquin told Sport Mediaset.

"Unfortunately in these two games we were not clinical enough in front of goal, whereas Sevilla were able to finish almost all of their scoring opportunities.

"We worked hard to reach the final but didn't get there. They are a great side and we really gave all we had.

"Now we must look to Serie A, as there are three very important games left and we must qualify for the next Europa League."