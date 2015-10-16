Joe Cole joins Coventry on emergency loan

Aston Villa midfielder Joe Cole has signed for League One side Coventry City on an emergency loan deal until November 22.

The former England international made 12 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa last season, nine of which came as a substitute, as he struggled with a persistent hamstring injury.

But Coventry coach Tony Mowbray thinks having the 33-year-old three-time Premier League winner on board for 35 days will have a great impact.

"I'm delighted to welcome such a high-calibre player to the club," he told the club's official website.

"Joe has a great pedigree, both on the domestic and international stage, and I'm sure he'll have a fantastic impact during his time at the club.

"I've met with Joe and he has watched us play several times this season.

"He is a player who will give us another option in the forward areas and I'm sure the squad are looking forward to working with him.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Joe in action for the Sky Blues."

Cole will be at the Ricoh Arena to watch Coventry take on Blackpool on Saturday.