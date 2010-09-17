Joe Cole raring to return for Liverpool

England midfielder Joe Cole is available for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday after serving a three-match suspension and scoring his first goal for the club in the Europa League on Thursday.

"It's been a long time and the suspension just seemed to last ages so I just want to get back into it now," the player, who was sent off on the opening day against Arsenal, told the club website.

Manchester United's Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov will play against Liverpool after being rested for the 0-0 Champions League draw with Rangers.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson said the player, who has scored four goals in five appearances this season, was answering his media critics.

"Dimitar's had some marvellous games for us. I've told him he has to dismiss the press. I think he worried about that. But he's expressed himself this season very well, he's enjoying his football and he'll play on Sunday," he said.

West Ham United manager Avram Grant and centre back Tal Ben Haim will miss Saturday's game at Stoke City to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement.

"The club fully respect and understand the situation," West Ham said. "It is very unusual for the day to clash with the fixture list." Assistant manager Zeljko Petrovic will take charge, although Grant will pick the team.

The Hammers have lost their opening four Premier League games.

Chelsea will be without midfielder Frank Lampard, who has yet to fully recover from groin surgery, for Sunday's home game against Blackpool. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said the England international could return in the League Cup against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Israeli international Yossi Benayoun will be in the squad, however, since Yom Kippur ends before Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur could be without playmaker Rafael van der Vaart and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric for Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He's struggling a little bit, his calf is still a little bit sore," said manager Harry Redknapp of the Dutchman. "I don't want to risk him and then if it breaks down we lose him long term. I've got to be careful with that."

Aston Villa's home match against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday will be caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald's last in charge before the arrival of Gerard Houllier.

Bolton will be without former Villa defender Gary Cahill, who starts a three-match ban after a Bolton appeal was rejected by the FA.

Manchester City will give Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's game at Wigan Athletic after he missed Thursday's Europa League game in Salzburg with a dead leg.

