Joe Lewis confident Dons will find their cutting edge

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is confident Aberdeen can find their attacking edge ahead of a big week for the club.

The Dons struggled to put Rijeka under serious threat in their Europa League first leg in Croatia on Thursday and came away with a 2-0 defeat after conceding a cheap penalty and a late goal.

But Lewis is confident they can bounce back against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday in their second Ladbrokes Premiership encounter before producing an improved performance going forward in Thursday’s third qualifying round second leg at Pittodrie.

Lewis told Red TV: “We did not have that end product on Thursday night but I believe next week we will be a lot better going forward.

“We have a big game on Sunday to deal with and next Thursday we will look forward to getting them back to Pittodrie.

“Hopefully there will be a really good atmosphere that can help us put them under real pressure.

“I always feel that there is a good atmosphere at these Thursday night Europa League games anyway. If we can get everyone on our side and really behind us then we can create an atmosphere that will maybe affect them and give us a real edge.

“It’s half-time in the tie. We are back at home. That first goal will be really important.”