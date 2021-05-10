John McGinn left frustrated as Aston Villa let things slip against Man United

John McGinn was frustrated by the way Aston Villa let slip the chance to condemn Manchester United to their first Premier League defeat at Villa Park since 1995.

Bertrand Traore’s exceptional turn and strike put Dean Smith’s side into a half-time lead on Sunday, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings to turn things around in style.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty early in the second half was swiftly followed by a fine strike by Mason Greenwood, before the latter’s replacement Edinson Cavani wrapped up a 3-1 victory.

Ollie Watkins’ contentious late second yellow card for an apparent dive compounded matters for frustrated McGinn and his team-mates.

“Disappointing,” the Scotland international told VillaTV. “I think the penalty early the second half took the wind out of our sails.

“Really good first-half performance, put in a lot of effort, just couldn’t quite match that in the second half. (We were) picked off in the end by a very good team.

“The general feeling (in the dressing room) is disappointment.

“We’re ambitious, we want to climb up the league, we want to be a proper Aston Villa team.

“We were aware that Villa haven’t beaten Man Utd here since 1995 so we wanted to be the team to do that.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, but there certainly were opportunities to do that.”