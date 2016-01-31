John Terry: Career in numbers
John Terry will call time on a 17-and-a-half-year Chelsea career at the end of this season - here we examine the facts and figures.
John Terry has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season.
Here Omnisport examines the numbers behind a 17-and-a-half-year professional career that has returned four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and European glory in both the Champions League and Europa League:
Total Chelsea appearances: 690
Total Chelsea goals: 66
Premier League appearances: 477
Premier League goals: 40
Domestic cup appearances: 89
Domestic cup goals: 13
European appearances: 124
European goals: 13
England appearances: 78
England goals: 6
Key Opta stats:
- Terry is the highest scoring defender in Premier League history with 40 goals.
- His 27 headed goals put him 10th overall in the league's all-time list for that category.
- Only four players have made more Premier League appearances for a single club: Ryan Giggs, Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.
- Terry is one of three Chelsea players to play more than 300 times the club in the Premier League, along with Frank Lampard and Petr Cech.
- He is one of only two outfield players to have played every minute of every Premier League game in a title-winning season, along with ex-Manchester United defender Gary Pallister, who completed the feat in 1992-93 and 1994-95.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.