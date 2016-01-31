John Terry: Career in numbers

John Terry has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season.

Here Omnisport examines the numbers behind a 17-and-a-half-year professional career that has returned four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and European glory in both the Champions League and Europa League:

Total Chelsea appearances: 690

Total Chelsea goals: 66

Premier League appearances: 477

Premier League goals: 40

Domestic cup appearances: 89

Domestic cup goals: 13

European appearances: 124

European goals: 13

England appearances: 78

England goals: 6

Key Opta stats:

- Terry is the highest scoring defender in Premier League history with 40 goals.

- His 27 headed goals put him 10th overall in the league's all-time list for that category.

- Only four players have made more Premier League appearances for a single club: Ryan Giggs, Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

- Terry is one of three Chelsea players to play more than 300 times the club in the Premier League, along with Frank Lampard and Petr Cech.

- He is one of only two outfield players to have played every minute of every Premier League game in a title-winning season, along with ex-Manchester United defender Gary Pallister, who completed the feat in 1992-93 and 1994-95.