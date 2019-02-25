John Terry says disrespectful Kepa has left a cloud over Chelsea
Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes the lack of respect shown by Kepa Arrizabalaga towards manager Maurizio Sarri clouded an otherwise promising day for the Blues.
The Spaniard, who joined the Blues for a world record goalkeeper fee of £71 million last summer, resisted Sarri’s attempts to substitute him shortly before a penalty shoot-out against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
Reserve stopper Willy Caballero was primed and ready to come on, but the 24-year-old refused to leave the pitch and remained in place for the shoot-out, where he saved Leroy Sane’s penalty but couldn’t stop City triumphing 4-3.
Sarri insisted after the game that there was a “misunderstanding” about the condition of Kepa, who had gone down with cramp shortly before the incident, but Terry was left unimpressed by a moment that tarnished an encouraging display from Sarri's team.
“Once your number goes up you have to come off and show a bit of respect," Stamford Bridge great Terry told Sky Sports.
“Deal with that after. That’s the last thing the players want.
"It leaves Sarri in a tough place - I'm surprised he didn't force him to come off.
"It's a cloud over a really good Chelsea performance especially with what's happened of late, as the results and performances haven't been good enough. It's disappointing - let's see what happens now.
"If I was in there [dressing room] I'd be expecting the manager to come in and deal with it instantly."
