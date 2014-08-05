Johnson: Liverpool can cope without Suarez

Suarez was the driving force behind the Merseyside club's challenge for a first top-flight crown since 1990, scoring 31 Premier League goals as they ended the campaign just two points behind champions Manchester City.

However, the Uruguay star has now left Anfield, signing for Spanish giants Barcelona in a deal thought to be worth around £75 million last month.

But while Johnson accepts that Suarez represents a significant loss, the England right-back believes Liverpool - who scored 101 Premier League goals in total last term - can cope following the arrivals of the likes of Lazar Markovic, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert.

"Any team that loses a player like Luis is going to feel it. But we will carry on like we do, creating chances," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think we were the team who created the most chances last season, we've signed some good strikers and I'm sure once they get a chance they will take it.

"It gets overlooked that we played the first six games of last season without Luis and made a fantastic start, so we can clearly win without Luis".