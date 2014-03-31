Johnson: Liverpool restoring fear factor

Sunday's 4-0 victory over Tottenham was their 14th home win of 16 league outings this season and moved Liverpool above Chelsea at the top of the table by two points.

Brendan Rodgers' men are now unbeaten in their last 13 matches, with eight straight wins, and only Southampton have left Anfield with all three points this term.

Johnson feels their attitude at home has changed under Brendan Rodgers and now opponents fear their trip to Merseyside.

"At the moment, teams definitely can't be looking forward to coming to Anfield to play," Johnson told Liverpool's official website.

"Three years ago, people were not so worried. But I think we're getting it back to the name and the place that people see Anfield as.

"It's what we've been doing all season. We work hard and we try to put the opposition under pressure right from the beginning."

Raheem Sterling echoed Johnson's comments and paid tribute to the whole squad for the way they have turned themselves into title contenders.

"The most important thing is the way we're working for each other," said the forward. "We're not just running headlessly, we're working as a unit and really perfecting that.

"We're putting teams on the back foot and then pressing really hard to counter-attack them. The boys are working really hard, day in and day out in training - you can see it paying off on the pitch.

"The appetite of the players and the attitude as well; we're really working for each other and we know the dream at the end of it."