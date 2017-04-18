Johnson signs Stoke City contract extension

Glen Johnson has signed a one-year extension with Stoke City to keep him at the club until the end of next season.

The former England international's contract at the bet365 Stadium had been due to expire at the close of the current campaign.

Johnson made his 50th appearance for Stoke as they secured a 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.

And he told the club's official website: "It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension.

are delighted to announce has signed a one-year contract extension. April 18, 2017

"I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far. People made me feel really welcome from the moment I walked through the door two years [ago] and it's a good place to be.

"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."

Manager Mark Hughes added: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave.

"He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans and needless to say, I'm delighted he has signed a contract extension."