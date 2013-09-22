Jol eyes Berbatov and Ruiz recalls for cup clash

Berbatov missed Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring injury, while Ruiz was left out after failing to recover from an ankle problem.

But manager Jol is hopeful that both will return for the visit of Roberto Martinez's men.

He said: "Of course we have got a lot of players (out) as well. Berbatov will come back and Bryan Ruiz will probably come back."

The Dutchman also backed his men to climb the table following a difficult start to the campaign, which has seen the Craven Cottage outfit take just four points from five games, leaving them in the bottom three.

"We had three away games up until now, and the home game was against Arsenal, so that wasn't easy," he added.

"I think we need a win to get back in the top 10.

"All the teams in the bottom half, especially now – I think we are 17th or 18th – have to get out of there."