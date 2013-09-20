Jol regrets reacting to Fulham boo boys

The Dutchman labelled the Fulham supporters' behaviour, which included chants of 'Jol out', as disappointing in his post-match interview and also questioned their expectations of the club.

Gareth McAuley's late equaliser left Fulham to rue a combination of bad luck and poor finishing against West Brom, but Jol has since calmed down and is in a more reflective mood.

"I think it is better not to talk about it, but I did, and I shouldn't have because they are entitled to express themselves," he said.

"They pay us to play football for them and they have got an opinion, and to lose (two points) in the 92nd minute was very disappointing - not only for them, but for me and the club.

"I talked about the fact that expectations can make you very unhappy at any club - Chelsea, even Manchester United, big clubs, smaller clubs, and especially at Fulham as well.

"We feel that we have got good players, but five of the seven new players were not even there last week so we still have to find a balance."

Fulham head to Chelsea on Saturday after picking up four points from their opening four Premier League games.