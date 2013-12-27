Jonas backing for new Valencia coach Pizzi

The former San Lorenzo boss comes to the Estadio Mestalla with Valencia in 11th place, having lost three of their last five league matches.

However, they turned in a spirited showing against Real Madrid in a 3-2 defeat last time out under interim manager Manuel Suarez, and Jonas claims Valencia can compete for silverware under Pizzi.

"Pizzi brings experience and quality. I'm sure he can make us a big team," said the 29-year-old, who has eight league goals to his name this season.

"Now we have to work with his philosophy. San Lorenzo did some great things with Pizzi in charge, so you can see that he has the quality to make us fight for titles.

"After the holidays we will come together and continue to work. We want to have great success."

Pizzi will take charge of his first Valencia game on January 4 when they host local rivals Levante.