Jonas Eidevall urges Arsenal to be brave against Chelsea

Jonas Eidevall has urged his Arsenal team not to fear defeat when they head to Chelsea on Friday for their top-of-the-table Women’s Super League clash.

The Gunners head into the game two points above their opponents at the top of the table, but the Blues have a game in hand.

And Eidevall wants his side to be brave.

“I don’t have any crystal ball, but it’s the most important game because it’s the next game,” the Arsenal manager said when asked if the upcoming match could be a title decider.

“I’m not afraid to lose, which means that we want to win. This is about getting out there with an attitude, trying to win the game and not being afraid to lose.”

Boss Emma Hayes believes Chelsea go into the match in decent shape, with the Blues unbeaten since their Champions League exit in December.

“I don’t focus on prioritising one game after another, to win a league you have to be consistent performers over the entire campaign and of course there’s going to be highs and lows within that,” she said.

“I think our team is in a good moment, we’ve got good momentum, but that doesn’t mean anything.

“Arsenal have top players, I’m sure they have a plan coming to our place tomorrow, but I’m just focused on making sure we had a great training session today which we did.

“A good spirit, good energy, good togetherness and we’re looking forward to being at home again. Another sell-out – it’s going to be brilliant.”

While the game at Kingsmeadow is sold out, Arsenal have decided to host their Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Wolfsburg next month at the Emirates Stadium to ensure a higher attendance, with the capacity for the match limited to 10,000.

“It made me really happy that we’re choosing (the Emirates) for the quarter-finals in the Champions League,” said Eidevall.

“We know those are the top games in women’s football and we want those to be broadcast and shared with as many current and future fans as possible.”