Jonas thrilled with Brazil call-up for Copa America

Benfica forward Jonas expressed his delight after being drafted into Brazil's 23-man squad for the upcoming Copa America Centenario in the United States.

Jonas, 32, comes in after Ricardo Oliveira was forced to pull out of the special-edition tournament with injury.

Oliveira injured his knee in the second leg of the Paulista state championship final against Audax on May 8, in which he scored the only goal of the game to win the title for Santos.

Jonas, who was picked in Brazil coach Dunga's 40-man preliminary squad for the tournament, was thrilled with the call-up as he looks to add to his nine international caps.

"I am very happy to be called up, it arrives to complete what has been a wonderful season," Jonas told SporTV.

"I always say that to be considered for the Selecao is an honour and a source of pride. I am at the disposal of Dunga for whatever he needs.

"Let's go in search of the title in the US. The only thing that is upsetting is Ricardo's injury."

Jonas scored 32 goals in 2015-16 as Benfica secured a third consecutive Primeira Liga title, while also scoring in the side's 6-2 Portuguese League Cup win over Maritimo.

"It was an amazing season," he added. "It has to be celebrated. We won two titles, we became three-time league champions, which has not happened for a long time, we got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and I managed to beat my total of goals for last season."