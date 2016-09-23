Jones appointed as Jets coach

Former Newcastle Jets assistant Mark Jones has returned to the club as head coach on a two-season deal.

Jones, 50, takes over just weeks out from the start of the A-League season after the Jets sacked Scott Miller earlier this month.

He leaves his position as Adelaide United's W-League and youth coach.

Clayton Zane has been appointed as Jones' assistant at the Jets.

"It's a proud day for me to be appointed head coach of Newcastle Jets, my hometown club," Jones said.

"It is no secret that this is a position that I have long coveted, and to realise my ambition of becoming a head coach in the city I love is a dream come true.

"But now the hard work begins. The club has assembled a competitive and balanced squad brimming with local talent, A-League experience and international know-how for the Hyundai A-League 2016/17 season, and I am personally excited to work with each and every member of the squad.

"While it's true that there's not long until the new season commences, the work that has been done in preparing the squad has been good and I believe that we can kick-off the new campaign in a very competitive fashion."

Jones had two previous stints at the Jets, including helping the club win their only championship in 2008.

The Jets open their A-League campaign at home to Adelaide United on October 9.