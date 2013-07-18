Jones fancies Schalke title push

The 31-year-old, who has been at the club since 2007, feels there is no reason why the Veltins-Arena outift cannot mount a tilt at the crown Bayern won at a canter in 2012-13.

"Our aim should be to play for the German title. Part of football is having high ambitions and not having any fear that it won't work out," he told Kicker.

Bayern - who also won the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal trophies - finished some 25 points clear of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund last time around and, with ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola now at the helm, could be even stronger this season.

"It's great when everyone sees see it that way before the season starts," Jones added when asked about the Bavarian giants' dominance.

"There is nothing better than to chase the team who are where you want to be."

Schalke are already well into their pre-season preparations and their next friendly will see them come up against Al-Sadd on July 27.