Jones hails 'class act' Anelka

The Frenchman continued his good form in pre-season by getting himself on the scoresheet in Monday's 3-1 win over Greek outfit Atromitos at Shrewsbury Town's New Meadow stadium - his third goal in a West Brom shirt.

Jones provided the assist for the goal and he believes the strikeforce, led by Anelka, is shaping up well ahead of the new Premier League season.

"They are all linking up together well, looking sharp and scoring goals," he told the club's official website.

"The lads that are playing up front in these games are gaining confidence, scoring goals and playing well.

"You can see what a class act Nico is. You could see last night how clever he is on the ball and how well balanced he is and he's scoring goals as well.

"He spread the ball out wide to me and I was just hoping that he would carry on his run. Like any great striker would, he continued his run and I knew I had to hit it hard and get it in there and he finished it brilliantly."

Markus Rosenberg and youngster Saido Berahino were also among the West Brom goalscorers and assistant head coach Keith Downing singled out the 20-year-old for particular praise.

"Saido did exceptionally well," Downing added.

"I know what he's like after five years or so of working with him. He's showing some good potential.

"He's got some good players around him. Nico (Anelka) is helping him. The boy is just learning his trade.

"It's important that we keep his feet on the ground and make sure that he's learning every day. He's a very level-headed boy and I'm sure he'll understand that.

"If you ask him, he is just taking every day and every training session as it comes. He's progressing very nicely.

"His ability is good and he's got to keep learning and progressing. His temperament is right and he's very focussed."