Jones misses Qatar trip to consider Schalke future

The United States international has been a regular feature in the Schalke team this season, but has attracted criticism for his attitude in some fixtures.

And the 32-year-old appears to have decided his future lies elsewhere, with Schalke releasing a statement to explain his omission from their travelling party.

"The midfielder, who is under contract at Schalke 04 until the summer of 2014, has asked sporting director Horst Heldt to allow him a change for the second half of the season," it read.

"To consider other options the 32-year old will not travel to Qatar."

Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will also remain in Germany as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.