Jones swaps Cardiff for Atlanta

New MLS franchise Atlanta United have completed the signing of Kenwyne Jones, it was announced on Friday.

Jones, a Trinidad and Tobago international, becomes Atlanta's sixth signing as they prepare to join MLS in 2017.

The 31-year-old links up with Atlanta on a free transfer after his deal with Cardiff City expired at the end of the 2015-16 season.

"Kenwyne is a player we have known about and watched for a long time," said Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra.

"He is a big physical forward who can punish you in the air or behind the defence. We're very happy that the timing worked out and we were able to acquire him during this transfer window."

Jones has spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League, representing the likes of Sunderland and Stoke City.

"Kenwyne is a well-known player in the region, with top-level production and experience in England and for the Trinidad and Tobago national team," Bocanegra added.

"He is an absolute handful for defenders."

Jones will join the club on August 1 but will be loaned out - reportedly to T&T outfit Central FC - until January, when he will re-join Atlanta for pre-season.