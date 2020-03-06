Jonny remains out for Wolves ahead of game against Brighton

Jonny remains out for Wolves ahead of the visit of Brighton.

The wing-back is sidelined after suffering an ankle injury against Norwich last month.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will also miss out after suffering his own ankle injury playing for the under-23s but it is not thought to be serious.

Brighton boss Graham Potter reported no fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s home defeat by rivals Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now training with the first-team squad again following his recall from a loan spell at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Colombian Jose Izquierdo remains unavailable as he continues to recovery from a knee problem.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Vinagre, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Burn, Bissouma, Mooy, March, Propper, Maupay, Trossard, Button, Schelotto, Stephens, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Alzate, Mac Allister.