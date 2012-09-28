Jordan: Good time for Spurs to play Man United

Jordan feels the London club can take advantage of United's stuttering start, but admitted it will be a tough task as United look to improve on their poor performances of late.

Alongside Harry Redknapp, ex-Leeds United, Manchester United and AC Milan forward Jordan guided Tottenham to two fourth-place finishes in the league, and sees that as new boss Andre Villas-Boas' minimum target.

"Spurs, like a number of teams in the Premier League, are under new management, they have new players coming in, its not been easy, it never is," Jordan exclusively told FourFourTwo.com

"It takes time, not just for the coaches to put their point of view across, but also for the players to come in and get themselves familiar with their new team-mates. But I think you can see that happening with the results Spurs have had in the last two or three games, and there's no bigger confidence booster than getting victories.

"Playing Manchester United is a big task, but Spurs can go there knowing that United are not playing the way they were for the majority of last season.

"They had a fantastic campaign last season but just missed out, while the year before that they won the championship without losing at home. That shows you what an obstacle it is to go to Old Trafford, but this year they haven't really got going in the manner that we expect United teams to be playing."

This fixture comes a week after United managed to scrape a 2-1 victory over Liverpool without playing anywhere near their best.

"I think both teams have made a relatively good start. Good for Manchester United results-wise, in general play their form could be better, and I think it will get better," added Jordan.

"Looking at their last performance in the league against Liverpool, they'll need to play better than that, but they showed the qualities that you know they need to become champions.

"It will happen, but I think Spurs are going there at a good time."

By Elliott Gomm

