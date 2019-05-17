Jordan Jones ruled out of Kilmarnock farewell

Jordan Jones will not get to make a final appearance for Kilmarnock on Sunday as they prepare to face the side he will be joining this summer.

The Northern Ireland winger has agreed a pre-contract switch to Rangers but a shoulder injury will keep him out of the Rugby Park showdown with Steven Gerrard’s team on the final day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Midfielder Adam Frizzell (foot) and defender Scott Boyd (knee) are also out.

Provisional squad: Bachmann, O’Donnell, Findlay, Power, Bruce, Dicker, Tshibola, Mulumbu, Power, Burke, Ndjoli, Waters, Millar, Brophy, McAleny, K Boyd, McKenzie, Millen, MacDonald.