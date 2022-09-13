Jordan Storey nets Preston’s first home goal of the season in draw with Burnley

Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw.

Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ thumping header gave the Clarets a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute but Jordan Storey cancelled it out with Preston’s first home goal of the season just five minutes later.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, whose side probably just about shaded this one, will at least be satisfied that his outfit are now unbeaten in six games.

A packed Deepdale saluted the late Queen Elizabeth II with an impeccably-observed minute’s silence, after which Burnley bossed the opening exchanges.

Jay Rodriguez saw an early shot blocked following a mistake by North End’s Ben Whiteman before the Clarets struck the first blow.

It was a routine set-piece goal, with Manchester City loanee Harwood-Bellis leaping superbly to head home Josh Brownhill’s out-swinging corner-kick and bag his first senior goal.

It didn’t take long for North End to level in front of a rocking Deepdale, as Storey’s header just about crossed the line after Robbie Brady’s corner wasn’t cleared.

There was then a period of relative calm before the visitors were next to threaten after 25 minutes when skipper Jack Cork forced Freddie Woodman into a decent stop.

Manuel Benson was a real handful for Burnley, and he almost made it 2-1 on the half-hour mark when his curling free-kick flicked off the wall before drifting just wide.

The game was also becoming rather feisty as referee Peter Bankes took action following a number of crunching challenges.

The Clarets were in command in the run-up to half-time, with Vitinho and Connor Roberts also threatening a second for Kompany’s men.

Burnley continued their impressive momentum into the second period, and only four minutes had passed when Benson crashed a low drive into the side-netting.

North End were trying to build their own momentum but they couldn’t find a way through a resolute Clarets back-line.

By the three-quarter point of the game this one was still very much up for grabs, with both sides seeking some much-needed inspiration.

Rodriguez saw a shot blocked as the Clarets pressed again, while North End had the final shout when sub Alan Browne nipped in to force Arijanet Muric into a smart save.